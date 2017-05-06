Navy Seal From Falmouth Killed in Somalia

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL who was killed in a military operation in Somalia as a man from Falmouth.

The Defense Department says Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab. The 38-year-old Milliken is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.

Milliken’s family says he was "a devoted father and son, a true professional and a wonderful husband." They are asking for privacy in a statement released by Naval Special Warfare Command.

Milliken enlisted in the military in 2002.