Navy Secretary: Collision Review To Include Civilian Input

BATH, Maine - Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says his strategic review after deadly collisions involving two U.S. destroyers is going to look at best practices outside the U.S. Navy.



He said Friday that his review will seek expertise from the civilian maritime community and look at lessons learned from British Petroleum after the Deepwater Horizon disaster.



Spencer's review is one of two that the Navy is conducting after separate collisions involving the USS Fitzgerald and McCain that killed 17 of sailors.



Spencer spoke at Maine's Bath Iron Works, which built both of those warships. He toured the shipyard at the invitation of Maine's congressional delegation.