Navy Taking Ownership of Future USS Peralta, Built at BIW

BATH, Maine - The future USS Peralta is back at Bath Iron Works after its initial two-day excursion for builder trials.

The guided-missile destroyer departed from the shipyard on Monday and spent one night at sea before returning to Bath on Tuesday.

The Peralta is the first of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be built at Bath Iron Works since the Navy ended the program, and then restarted it in 2010.

The Peralta is the 65th destroyer in the class. It'll incorporate upgraded radar and missiles for ballistic missile defense.