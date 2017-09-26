Netflix CEO Donates $5 Million To His Alma Mater Bowdoin

BRUNSWICK, Maine - Netflix chief executive officer and Bowdoin College graduate Reed Hastings says he's donating $5 million to the college to help traditionally underrepresented students graduate.



The "Thrive'' program offers academic assistance for low-income students and first-generation students at the Brunswick-area college. The Portland Press Herald reports that Hastings will work with four educators to develop the program and will meet annually with students in Thrive.



Bowdoin President Clayton Rose says Hastings' gift will make it possible to work with students who often have difficulties in transitioning to college.

