New Bill Would Delay Implementation of Some Parts of Legalized Marijuana

Proponents of a voter-approved referendum that legalized the possession and sale of marijuana are holding a press conference at the State House to protest a new bill that will delay many aspects of the law until early next year.

The bill, co-sponsored by Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau, effectively delays the legal licensing, testing and retail sale of marijuana. The proposal would also delay the possession edible retail marijuana products until next year.

David Boyer, who helped lead the Yes on 1 campaign last year, says delaying implementation means marijuana will continue to be bought and sold on the black market.

“Why should we delay any longer something that’s already being bought and sold in Maine? It’s time that it’s taxed and regulated similar to alcohol,” he says. “For them to push this before we’ve even started, before we have any idea of how long it’s going to take, without even trying — it’s just not right.”

The proposal would not affect the ability of adults age 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, grow up to six mature plants, 12 immature plants and unlimited seedlings. However, it would confine the legal consumption of marijuana to a private residence until next year.

The voter-approved bill originally would have allowed adults to consume marijuana in a nonpublic place.

As passed by voters, the law is supposed to take effect Jan. 30, while also initiating the nine-month rulemaking process for retail sale and licensing.

The emergency bill is expected to be fast-tracked through the Legislature, although it’s not immediately clear whether it has the two-thirds support it will need to pass that way.