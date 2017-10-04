New England Thrush Species Will Not Be Listed As Endangered

PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services says a migratory songbird that summers in the northeastern United States does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act.

The service was considering the possibility of a listing for the Bicknell's thrush, which also lives in southeastern Canada. The service says on Wednesday a review completed during the summer suggests populations of the thrush are likely to "persist for the foreseeable future.''



The fish and wildlife service adds that the bird will likely face "some range-wide losses'' in the forested areas where it lives. But it does not meet the statutory definition of threatened or endangered.



Paul Phifer of the wildlife service says the agency will continue to form partnerships to conserve populations of the bird in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.