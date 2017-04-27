New Filings Show Offshore Investment Company Bankrolling Maine Casino Campaign

A shadowy casino campaign designed to benefit a controversial gambling developer has filed a series of reports showing that the initiative, aimed at building a casino in southern Maine, has been almost exclusively financed by an offshore investment company.

The company, Capital Seven LLC, is located in the Mariana Islands and operated by Shawn Scott, the man who brought gambling to Bangor in 2003. Until the new filings with the Maine Ethics Commission, neither Scott nor Capital Seven has appeared on any of the campaign finance reports. The original ballot question committee, Horseracing Jobs Fairness, has only shown donations from Scott's sister, Lisa Scott, from Miami.

The previous reports showed Lisa Scott giving more than $4 million to a campaign that has operated for more than a year.

The new filings include three new ballot question committees, all of which have received loans from Capital Seven of more than $3 million.

The filings raise questions about whether the campaign will be fined for obscuring its funding source for more than a year. In March, lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee took the unusual step of holding a public hearing to question the campaign. At the time, Dan Riley, an attorney hired shortly before the hearing, said he didn't know enough about the campaign to answer questions.

Nonetheless Riley did reveal that he had been hired by Capital Seven LLC. It was the first time the company had admitted it was backing the campaign. However, its financial backing has been unknown until new campaign finance reports were filed late Wednesday.

The revelation prompted the Maine Ethics Commission to request a meeting with the campaign. Ethics director Jonathan Wayne could not be reached Thursday, so it's not immediate clear if the new filings are a result of that meeting. It's also unclear if the campaign will be penalized.

Bridge Capital is a high-risk investment firm based in Saipan of the Mariana Islands. Shawn Scott is a partner in the firm, which also bankrolled an unsuccessful campaign last year to build a slots parlor near Suffolk Downs in Massachusetts.

Bridge Capital was fined by Massachusetts regulators $125,000 for originally hiding the firm's involvement. It was later revealed that the firm gave $1.4 million to the campaign.

The Maine effort has thus far operated well outside of the realm of traditional campaigns. It was denied access to the ballot last year after the Secretary of State rejected its petition effort, citing widespread irregularities. It has since qualified for the ballot, but lawmakers have scrutinized the proposal because of Scott's involvement.

Scott first brought gambling to Maine after his campaign successfully convinced Bangor voters to approve slots at a race track there in 2003.

Scott later obtained a racino license, but not before the Maine Harness Racing Commission accused him and his business associates of operating a web of shell companies and “sloppy, if not irresponsible financial management.” The report also revealed Scott and his associates were involved in over two dozen lawsuits over an eight-year period.

The trail of litigation has followed Scott and his associates ever since he sold the Bangor facility to Penn National in 2004, netting $51 million. That includes the seizure of a gambling facility run by Bridge Capital by the government of Laos two years ago over corruption charges.

The way the ballot initiative is written, Scott would be the only person who could build the casino.

This story will be updated.