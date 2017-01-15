New Husson Index Tracks Impacts to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 are all well-known stock indexes.



Husson University's College of Business has created a new index for companies that have an impact in Maine.Professor Douglas Wellington says the Husson Stock Index tracks and analyzes 28 companies that have an effect on Maine's economy.



He says the goal is to create an index that provides "a better understanding of Maine's business climate."The Husson Stock Index is published on the university's website each week during the school year.