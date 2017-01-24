New Legislative Watchdog Group Promotes Pro-Business Agenda

A Newcastle businessman who says Mainers must hold elected officials accountable is organizing a new activist effort called Let’s Make Maine Great Again.

Norman Hunt says the grassroots group will meet Wednesday evening in Damariscotta to discuss concerns over the new legislative session. Hunt, a former Lincoln County Republican chair, says lawmakers need to let Gov. Paul LePage lead.

“We have a governor who is quite outspoken, but who has some very good ideas and he doesn’t get the support that he should have, I think, in our Legislature and particularly among all Republicans and some Democrats,” he says.

He says the group is open to those who favor pro-business and pro-employment policies.

“I’m hoping to get a few people together who really believe in the state of Maine and the prospects and the future of the state of Maine and won’t accept, ‘We can’t get it done,’” Hunt says.

Hunt says he and others in the newly formed legislative watchdog group would like to see more state policies that promote the Maine’s natural resource-based industries. He also says the group could expand to other parts of the state and is open to those who believe that Maine should pursue goals that emphasize jobs, cut regulations and reduce taxes.