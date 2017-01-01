New Year Brings Polar Plunges for Charity

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) _ Many Mainers are ringing in the new year with an icy dip into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach is the biggest of Maine's polar plunges. Each of the entrants agreed to raise at least $100 for the Maine Special Olympics.

Other events were being held at Kennebunk Beach. A polar dip benefiting the Maine Children's Cancer Program will be held next month at Raymond Beach at Sebago Lake.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine kicked off the polar plunge season with its New Year's Eve Polar Bear Dip n'Dash at Portland's East End Beach.