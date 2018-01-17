NH Teen Dies in Sledding Accident At Sunday River Resort; Another Teen Injured

An 18-year-old New Hampshire man died and a 17-year-old man was seriously injured in a sledding accident at Sunday River Ski resort early this morning, according to local law enforcement.

Oxford County Acting Sheriff Hart Daley says the teens were on the resort's slopes after hours when an inner-tube-style sled they were on crashed into a tree.

Members of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department and other emergency responders were on the scene around 2 a.m., following a 9-1-1 call.

A Sunday River spokeswoman says the Tempest Trail includes both expert and intermediate skiing terrain. But sledding is not allowed outside Sunday River's tubing park, located in a different part of the resort. Darcy Lambert says the sledders apparently hiked up long after the trails were closed.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones," Lambert says. "The ski community is a small community and today's tragedy affects us all."

Lambert says the family of one of the teens involved owns a condo near the mountain. The sheriff's office is not releasing names of those involved pending family notification.

This story was updated Jan. 17, 2018 at 2:05 p.m. ET.