No Injuries After Maine Seaplane Makes Hard Landing on Pond

NAPLES, Maine - A pilot and passenger in a Maine seaplane escaped injury after their vehicle was forced to make a hard water landing.



Cumberland County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Steward says the seaplane sustained significant damage in the hard landing in Naples on Sunday afternoon. A video taken by an onlooker shows the plane coming in fast, and at an angle.



The plane narrowly missed a boat before making the landing, skidding to a stop with its right wing submerged in the water. Several nearby boat operators rushed to assist the passengers.



The Federal Aviation Administration has not publicly identified the pilot and the passenger. Stewart says the sheriff's office, along with fire and rescue, responded to the crash.