No One Injured After Plane ‘Belly Lands’ At Portland Jetport

Portland Jetport is resuming flight operations, after a twin-engine propeller plane made a belly landing there Thursday morning.

No one was injured, but the incident forced a number of inbound flights to divert to other airports, and it left outbound travelers stranded for a couple of hours. The aircraft involved was lifted, its landing gear deployed, and was towed off the runway.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Federal Aviation Administration's database shows the plane is registered to a small Waterville carrier.