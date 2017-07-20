NOAA: Rare Right Whales Disentangled on "Case by Case" Basis

By 2 hours ago
  • Four North American right whales.
    Four North American right whales.
    Peter Duley / NEFSC/NOAA

PORTLAND, Maine - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says rare right whales will be considered for disentanglement from fishing gear on a "case by case basis'' in the future.
 
The agency suspended efforts to free whales tangled in fishing line last week after a Canadian rescuer was killed by a right whale after freeing it. It has since announced that whale disentanglement will go forward, with rescue teams resuming most operations.
 
One of the rarest whales is the North Atlantic right whale. Veteran whale rescuer Joe Howlett died on July 10 after freeing a right whale off New Brunswick, Canada.
 
NOAA says right whales can be unpredictable. The agency says authorization for entanglement response to rights will depend on the circumstances of the case and the availability of highly trained responders.

Tags: 
right whales

Related Content

Feds to Resume Most Whale Disentanglement Efforts

By Jul 18, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it will resume most of its whale disentanglement operations. However, rescues operations for entangled right whales, a highly endangered species, will be considered on a case-by-case basis depending on circumstances and the availability of responders with the highest level of training.

The agency is singling out right whales because of what NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver says is the unpredictable behavior of right whales which can be particularly challenging during rescue attempts.

Scientists Alarmed by 6 Right Whale Deaths in Canada

By Jun 30, 2017
Peter Duley / NEFSC/NOAA

BOSTON - Scientists say six endangered North Atlantic right whales have died in Canadian waters over the past three weeks.
 
North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered large mammals on Earth, with only about 500 still alive.
 
Scientists with Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod say they're alarmed by the high number of deaths.
 