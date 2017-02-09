Northeast Hit With Powerful, Fast-Moving Snowstorm

BOSTON - Dozens of flights have been canceled at the Portland International Jetport and the Bangor International Airport, as a powerful winter storm barreling through the Northeast hits Maine.

Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been canceled at New York City's three major airports because of the storm.



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights. The agency says that's roughly 50 percent of the daily flights at the three airports.



The majority of flights have also been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.



Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany, New York area to Maine. The storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.



Snow is slowing the morning commute around New York City and upstate, where highways and secondary roads in the Albany area are covered in snow.

It's also slow going in Maine, where speed limits on the entire length of the Maine Turnpike have been reduced to 45 miles an hour. The Turnpike Authority has also banned wide loads from the roadway while the reduced speed is in effect.



Snowfall forecasts range from a few inches in central New York to a foot or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island, along with parts of Maine.



