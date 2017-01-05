Northern Maine Buried in Snow, Prompting Roof Warnings

CARIBOU, Maine - There's so much snow that Maine residents are being warned to be wary of potential roof collapses.



The Maine Emergency Management Agency says the snow load on structures is a concern after several storms with heavy, wet snow across central and northern Maine.



Rich Norton from the National Weather Service says the latest storm on Wednesday brought the season snow total to nearly 70 inches in Caribou. Norton says that's about 2-and-a-half feet above normal.



On Thursday, officials measured 30 inches of snow in Caribou, the most for the date since 1969.



Norton says all of that snow is great for winter tourism but it's also a concern for homeowners. He says some of them may need to shovel their roofs.