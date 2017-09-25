Northern New England Setting Some Record-High Temperatures

Northern New England isn't letting go of summer.

Temperatures have reached some record highs in the last couple of days, and more may be on the way.

The National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, says temperatures in most locations were into the 70s and lower 80s by 10 a.m. Monday. This is already 10 to 15 degrees above the normal highs for the day.

The weather service says it reached 91 in Concord, New Hampshire, on Sunday, breaking the old record of 90 set in 2010. It also got to 91 in Burlington, Vermont, topping the record of 84 set in 1961. It reached 87 in Augusta, Maine, breaking the record of 85 set in 1961.

Manchester, New Hampshire, tied the record high at 89, first set in 2010.