Norwegian Man Gets 15 Months for Threatening Maine Cops

By Feb 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Federal prosecutors say a Norwegian man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for making threats against Maine police while in Portland as a tourist.

Twenty-nine-year-old Espen Brungodt of Bergen was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to making threatening interstate communications in September.

Authorities charged that Brungodt made the threats against police in August via email, saying he would shoot police officers from a parking garage. He did not act on the threats, and was arrested at a Portland hotel hours after making them.

U.S. District Court Judge D. Brock Hornby says the threat disrupted public services and instilled fear in the public. Brungodt will be denied re-entry into the U.S. in the future.

Prosecutors say they would support a request by Brungodt to serve the sentence in Norway.

