Now's the Time for Education to Lead the Climate Change Fight

By Andrea Grossmann 7 hours ago

Education has become the basis of all revolutions and evolutions of both the national and global community. With the human disruption of our ecosystems and earth’s cyclic pattern, education needs to take a central role in preparing for and formulating our future.

Every generation needs to take a prominent role in political and social action against measures that can be detrimental to our planet. In a state that so heavily relies on its pristine ecosystems, Maine needs to take a role in educating its residents on how to best prevent disruptions to its ecosystems and a national role in fighting for legislation that restricts these disruptions and raises awareness on the effects of these disruptions. For states like Maine, this is not only a moral argument, but an economic necessity. 

Living in Maine, I am constantly surrounded by the natural beauty this state provides. In the summers, lakes and beaches fill with people swimming, while mountains and hills are trekked. The environments we inhabit become our classrooms; field trips have taken me all over, from the Kenduskeag to an island off Bar Harbor, and the environment has been brought inside as I grew monarch butterflies in kindergarten and identified types of algae just this year. 

In Maine, it is truly difficult to grow up without an appreciation for the environment around you. At the same time, it is impossible to say that the effects of human pollution are invisible in this state. The Gulf of Maine has one of the most rapidly warming coasts.  Our coast has been prone to red tides, or algal blooms, and our gulf is most literally browning

Our world is rapidly changing, as what we once called the future becomes the present. Rapid communication has never been easier, and access to technology has never been this accessible. However, we have failed to deal with the waste we have created. Our industrial “advancement” has made life more efficient and accessible, but many of these advancements are not sustainable. 

For instance, if we are to continue exploiting our fossil fuels for the sake of efficiency, can it truly be called advancement when none are left; when it disrupts our ecosystems and pollutes our environments? 

Earth’s future has been depicted going in one of two directions; either earth turns into a manmade wasteland or it is transformed into a sustainable society that thrives through technological advancements. The truth is, the window for choosing our fate seems to be ominously drawing to a close. NOAA shows that our oceans are covered in debris with 1.4 billion pounds entering aquatic systems per year. They also record how this pollution not only affects the ecosystems, but also the seafood we eat

NASA has acknowledged the direct relationship between burning fossil fuels and the rise of CO2 levels in our atmosphere as levels surpassed 400 ppm in 2013. These are dangerous and unprecedented levels. NOAA has further stated that in the past two years the rise of these levels have been astonishingly high. These levels have a very dangerous potential; they are an unnatural and unparalleled jolt to our planet. Our effect on earth is something that should have been studied and dealt with since the first industrial revolution, but now the situation is becoming grave. Action and education is more important than ever ever. 

Education is a catalyst of change. It is unequivocally of value and has become the basis of the progression of the human race. The need for our state, nation, and world to educate itself and each other on how to best take care of our planet is urgent. It has to become on par with core academics such as STEM and the humanities. 

Our education system needs to address these changes and prepare students to live with these changes. Every class should make a point to address how everyday actions can help not worsen the issue. Moreover, we need to bring this education outside of the classroom and to businesses and homes. 

Promoting sustainability everywhere, along with learning about it, is urgent. Making the goal to create a sustainable future not for just our grandchildren, but for ourselves is now the only way to live in the future. The time to revert alterations to our planet is fleeting; the future we build is one that will directly affect us not just our successors. This knowledge should drive us to change course and steer from a short term efficiency into a long term sustainability.

Andrea Grossmann is a regular contributor for Raise Your Voice. She is a student at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor.

Tags: 
Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

That F Will Make You Smarter!

By Leonid Eichfeld Jan 25, 2018
Leonid Eichfeld

Since an early age my parents have told me that any grade I get on a test, a project, or a report card is not reflective of my intelligence. They know it will only hold me back and confine my identity to whether or not I can demonstrate my knowledge in a medium that so often devalues the importance of being a learner before a test taker.

I had translated this academic mentality into thinking tests could never be of value to my personal pool of knowledge, and grades could only be useful for the education system to “put me in my place.” That conclusion allowed me to become more aware of our construct of education, thus giving me the desire to be involved in its reformation. 

But I was wrong. There will always be a need to track understanding and the expansion and evaluation of that understanding. So tests will always have value; they are the ability to quantify a piece of academic growth. But it’s not the tests that were my issue, it’s how we treat the answers. How are we to grow when we aren’t allowed to be wrong without penalty? 

Route To the Dream Doesn't Follow an Equal Path

By Channing Wang Jan 11, 2018

The American Dream is built on the belief that as long as you work hard, you will achieve your dreams. It also gives people the thought that we are all created equal and have equal opportunities. Although, as time goes on, you hear people say, “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

Hard work is no longer all you need to succeed. The college admissions process is the first time in many people’s lives that they realize what the American Dream has become. 

The admissions process can be stressful for any student. However, the challenges that each student faces are not the same. I want to shine a light on a topic that does not get discussed nearly enough: the struggles and challenges that low-income minority students face when applying to college. 

When I was 16, I went to a TED Talk in Derry, New Hampshire. One of the speakers was Maribel Duran. Maribel is a teen mom from the south side of Chicago and her parents are Mexican immigrants. She became the chief of staff in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education. One the statements she made that stuck with me was that it is hard for kids to become someone who they do not see.

Student-Focused Teaching Leads To Engagement, Learning

By Leonid Eichfeld Jan 5, 2018
Leonid Eighfeld

Picture a classroom environment. Size, atmosphere, peer-to-peer and student-to-teacher relationships, consider anything to create an image incorporative of a student's thought, emotion and physical self. Now, what rules and guidelines must be adhered to have this classroom function as planned? Would they require strict vigilance, forgiving leniency or some mix of methods to be enforced? What determines effective classroom boundaries, and how does one go about enforcing them?

I ask this because boundaries in some classrooms are negligent, disengaging or harmful. Whether there’s an absence of boundaries or they exist ineffectively, students will be unable to perform to their full capacity.

Nellie, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School, wishes her classes were more functional. “In my, not-titled-as-advanced classes, I’m just mixed in with the kids who are at school because they have to be. It’s so hard for the teacher to control the kids when there's so many, because when one starts then everybody has to start. I think they’ve tried to just teach the kids what to do, or just send them to the office, give them an in-house, do detention, suspension…”

To deconstruct this dynamic: the only reinforcement for bad behavior is reprimanding,  then punishment, and if this fails, then there is no further intervention. The message given by the teacher is one of severity, then apathy; at least this is how I have perceived situations like this in the past. With so many students disengaged from their whole school, being in a classroom that combats negative with negative furthers that disengagement.

Standards Matter When You're Looking for Your Best

By Duncan W. Bradshaw Dec 29, 2017
Duncan W. Bradshaw

For someone like me who has high standards, doing something well once, like writing a really good essay, is almost a bad thing because I can never lower the bar for myself again. It’s not that it needs to be the best paper either, it’s just that it has to be my best.

It’s not easy to always have such high standards, especially when you’re at a place in your life where everything and everyone around you might not fit those standards. Obviously it isn’t especially healthy too, when you set your standards so high that if it isn’t great, it’s just not worth it. That’s the trouble with trying to do something I find meaning in because I have that constant pressure of performing poorly. But I still think that we should have high expectations and high standards. 

It’s hard to pinpoint where or how anyone picks up their opinions, ideas, and above all standards. Logically, my brain goes to my upbringing. I had a lovely childhood.  It all really wasn’t that bad and it was all just adventures with lots of toys and love. I suppose the thing that really woke me up and made me have such high standards was after the most traumatic experience (I’ve had so far that is) when in the same year, my family had our house burn down and my dog run over, respectively.