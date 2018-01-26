Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Obesity in Maine

By Cindy Han 28 minutes ago

Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/alancleaver/

In this month of New Year's resolutions, many of which have to do with weight loss, we learn more about obesity in Maine: how prevalent it is, what the latest research tell us about the nature of obesity, and what can be done to manage or reduce it--in individuals and in communities.

Guests: Dr. Peter Amann, Family Practice physician and Site Leader for Maine Medical Partners—Scarborough Family MedicineErin Guay, Executive Director of Healthy AndroscogginDr. Dervilla McCann, Chief of Population Health for Central Maine Healthcare

Tags: 
Peter Amann
Erin Guay
Healthy Androscoggin
Dervilla McCann
obesity
overweight