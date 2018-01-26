In this month of New Year's resolutions, many of which have to do with weight loss, we learn more about obesity in Maine: how prevalent it is, what the latest research tell us about the nature of obesity, and what can be done to manage or reduce it--in individuals and in communities.

Guests: Dr. Peter Amann, Family Practice physician and Site Leader for Maine Medical Partners—Scarborough Family MedicineErin Guay, Executive Director of Healthy AndroscogginDr. Dervilla McCann, Chief of Population Health for Central Maine Healthcare