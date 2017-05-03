Occasional, On-call Radio Announcer II (2 Positions)

Join the Maine Public Radio announcing staff! Read more...

Maine Public is looking for two "on-call" radio announcers to join our team and help Maine Public Radio provide the valued statewide public broadcasting service for which it is known!

Positions will be based out of our Portland and Bangor locations and will require the performance of varied on-air announcing on an irregular, flexible schedule; these positions currently have no regular scheduled hours. This are on-call positions requiring flexibility to work weekends, early mornings or late evenings as the need arises.

Responsibilities include preparation and reading of announcements and news over the air for Maine Public Radio, maintaining radio studio operations and computer applications, assisting in varied program production and recordings, and recording audio on occasion for Maine Public Television.

Requirements include a college degree or equivalent work experience; more than one year experience as an on-air radio announcer and radio studio operator. Familiarity with computers required, as is a relaxed conversational announcing style. Attention to detail and ability to multitask under deadlines are essential. These positions require often working alone, and an ability to make independent decisions in a dependable manner. Familiarity with public radio and with classical music announcing would be helpful but not necessary.

Maine Public offers competitive pay. Submit cover letter, current resume and sample audio files to apply@mainepublic.org.