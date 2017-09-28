Official: Popular Breakfast And Lunch Spot In Bath Destroyed In Fire

BATH, Maine - Maine fire officials say a popular breakfast and lunch restaurant for workers at Bath Iron Works has been destroyed in a fire.



Bath Fire Department Capt. Mark Wood says fire at the Southgate Restaurant destroyed the building Wednesday night. Wood says the building is considered a total loss due to extensive smoke and water damage.



Officials say crews spent more than three hours at the scene.



The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, and says the fire doesn't appear suspicious.



Fire officials say no one was in the restaurant when it went up in flames, but one firefighter was taken to a Brunswick hospital for heat exhaustion.