Officials To Focus On Fixing Historic Biddeford City Hall

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Maine officials are looking for ways to fund the millions of dollars of work needed to repair the historic City Hall in Biddeford.



The Portland Press Herald reports Biddeford city councilors say fixing City Hall is a priority as the rest of downtown experiences a revitalization. But voters have rejected three proposals in the past 11 years to fund the project.



City officials estimate the clock tower alone needs about $1.8 million in repairs. The city's director of facilities says the clock needs to be fixed, stained glass windows restored and copper dome regilded.



Options to fund the project include the capital improvement plan budget, or various bonds and grants.



Council President John McCurry says the council needs to start being "good stewards of the city assets.''