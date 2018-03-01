Officials: School Bus Catches Fire While Driving To School

ORONO, Maine - Officials say students and staff escaped unharmed from a Maine high school bus that caught fire leaving the University of Maine.



Orono Fire Capt. Joel Sides says the bus was carrying Hermon High School students and staff members, and passers-by were attempting to extinguish the flames by the time first responders arrived Wednesday afternoon. WABI-TV reports that no students or staff members were injured, but the bus driver was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.



Officials say the southbound side of Interstate 95 was reduced to one lane for a little over an hour.

