Ogunquit American Art Museum Gets New Executive Director

OGUNQUIT, Maine - An art museum in Ogunquit has chosen a curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum to serve as its new executive director.



The Portland Press Herald reports that 42-year-old Michael Mansfield will begin his new job at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art on Feb. 1.



Museum board president David Mallen announced the hiring on Monday.



Mansfield, a Texas native, earned a bachelor's degree in photography and art history from the University of Houston. He also earned a master's in digital and electronic media from the Maryland Institute.



Mansfield joined the Smithsonian museum in 2008. He designed its first gallery for moving images.



Mansfield says he plans to learn about the nuances of the museum's collection and develop ways to incorporate his contemporary art perspective into the displays.

