Old Orchard Beach Considers Retail Marijuana Ban

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - Residents of Old Orchard Beach can voice their opinion on whether to prohibit retail marijuana establishments in the seaside town.



The Journal Tribune reports the town council is holding a Tuesday public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit retail marijuana establishments in town.



The proposed ordinance would prohibit retail marijuana stores, social clubs and cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities.



Maine voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016.



Currently, personal marijuana use is legal for those 21 and older. But lawmakers have delayed sales until February and haven't yet passed regulations needed for potential retailers to obtain licenses.



Old Orchard Beach's prohibition ordinance would stay in place unless repealed. Once the state passes rules, the town could then decide whether to allow retail recreational marijuana operations.