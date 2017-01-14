Online Site Says Paper Industry Group to Dissolve

Augusta, Maine _ The Maine Pulp and Paper Association is disbanding, according to an online post by Maine Environmental News.

Association chair, Donna Cassese reportedly sent an email to association membership late Friday night notifying them of the group's intent to dissolve "effective immediately".

The message went on attribute the dissolution to a lack of current support for the group's mission, while acknowledging that Maine's industry still needs representation.

The Maine Pulp and Paper Association describes itself as a "unified voice for pulp and papermaking" whose members represent some $113 million in tax money each year, with employment rolls of 17,000 people, both directly and in ancillary professions dependent on pulp and paper.

As of Saturday morning, there was no mention of the group's dissolution on the MPPA's website.