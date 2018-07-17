Opera Maine: The Marriage of Figaro

July 25 & 27 at 7:30 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is a media sponsor of Opera Maine's new production of Mozart’s masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro, a comic satire often described as "the perfect opera." Conducted by Stephen Lord, the opera includes a cast of renowned veterans of the world’s greatest opera houses. Keith Phares will perform the role of Count Almaviva and soprano Danielle Pastin is the Countess. Returning to perform with Opera Maine are tenor Robert Brubaker as Basilio, baritone Robert Mellon as Figaro, and soprano Maeve Höglundas Susanna. Mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu joins the cast having just won the Metropolitan Council Auditions. Also featured in this star-studded cast are soprano MaryAnn McCormick as Marcellina, and bass Kevin Glavinas Bartolo.

The opera will be sung in Italian, with projected translations in English.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets for the performance. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, place the code MAINEPUBLICFIGARO in the promo code box at the top of the event page and click "submit" BEFORE choosing your seats. Discounted tickets are also available by calling 207-842-0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the MAINEPUBLICFIGARO discount). PortTix is open Noon - 6 pm, Monday thru Saturday. Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts and is limited to two discounted tickets per Maine Public Member.