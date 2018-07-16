Our Towns: A New Book by Deborah & James Fellows

Jim and Deb Fallows spent 5 years travelling in the small propeller plane to small towns across America. They share stories of civic and economic reinvention taking place in parts of the country we often don’t hear much about. (One of the small towns they write about is Eastport, Maine.)

Guests: Deborah Fallows – linguist and writer who holds a PhD in theoretical linguistics and is the author of two previous books. She has written for The Atlantic, National Geographic, Slate, The New York Times, and The Washington Monthly, and has worked at the Pew Research Center, Oxygen Media and Georgetown University.

James Fallows - has been a national correspondent for The Atlantic for more than 35 years, reporting from China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe and across the United States. He is the author of eleven previous books. His work has also appeared in many other magazines and as public radio commentaries since the 1980s. He has won a National Book Award and a National Magazine Award. For two years he was President Jimmy Carter’s chief speechwriter.