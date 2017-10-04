PAC Launches Website Attacking Developer Of Proposed York County Casino

The political action committee opposing a proposed casino in York County has launched a website fiercely attacking the controversial gambling developer who could profit if voters approve Question 1 in November.

The website, wickedshady.com, pulls few punches. And it targets the long trail of investigations, lawsuits and licensing denials left by casino developer Shawn Scott and his business associates.

Scott is the only one who can obtain the gambling license if Question 1 is approved by voters. And that license could be worth over $200 million.

It's not yet clear who helped pay for the website. The most recent campaign finance report from the opposition PAC, a Bad Deal for Maine, shows a $14,000 debt.

Part of that is related to the creation of the website, but there's no corresponding contribution.

The PAC's previous finance report showed an in-kind contribution from Churchill Downs, owner of the Oxford Casino and a would-be competitor to a gambling facility in York County.

Proponents of Question 1 have repeatedly attacked Churchill Downs for opposing the York project.