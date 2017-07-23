Panel Mulls Over Marijuana Tax

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Lawmakers tasked with rolling out the legalization of recreational marijuana are pondering the best way to tax pot to bring in state revenue and discourage the illicit market.



A legislative committee is spending months coming up with recommendations for a roll-out set for next year. Lawmakers approved $200,000 for the committee to hire consultants.



Medical marijuana dispensaries and advocacy groups so far this year have reported spending more than $265,000 on lobbyists to sway elected officials.



In November, voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana.



The referendum included a 10 percent tax on marijuana sales. Advocates say the tax shouldn't be more than that.



Possession became legal this year, while the Legislature pushed back legalization of sales until early next year.