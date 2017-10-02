Parking Tickets Going Digital In Maine's Biggest City

Motorists who park their vehicles on city streets in Portland know that parking enforcement officers can be brutally efficient in ticketing truants.

The Portland Press Herald reports that they’re now becoming even more efficient with a new digital parking enforcement system that’s being phased in. City officials hope the new system will boost parking revenue by $600,000 a year.

Under the system, tickets will still be placed under a vehicle’s windshield wiper but they can be paid online within minutes of the violation.

The technology ultimately will allow for a mobile app to be downloaded to allow text messages to warn motorists before their meters expire.