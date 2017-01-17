Parts of Maine Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Overnight

Nature will lay down a new blanket of white across southern Maine tonight. James Brown of the National Weather Service in Gray says as much as 6-8 inches of snow will fall on southern Maine from an offshore storm.

“About the time it gets even with the New Hampshire and Maine coasts, it’s actually going to take a right turn and head out to sea. So, even though, you know, it’s going to have a pretty good swath of snow with it, if it had come a little bit more into the Gulf of Maine it probably would have been significantly more,” he says.

As it does, it will spread mostly snow across the southern half of the state. The snow will be heaviest during the overnight hours, but may linger into the morning commute tomorrow.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches across the southern coast, 6-8 inches inland, with amounts trailing off to the north and very little snow expected north of Farmington.