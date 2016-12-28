Parts of Maine to Get Over a Foot in Nor’easter

More winter weather is on the way for Maine and New Hampshire this week.

The National Weather Service says its computer models point toward a nor’easter taking shape with a foot or more of snow across inland portions of New Hampshire and Maine.

Meteorologist Eric Sinsabaugh says snow is expected to start late Thursday morning in the Connecticut Valley and Thursday afternoon in western Maine.

He says the storm will start as snow but will end as rain and sleet in coastal areas. He says that makes it difficult to predict the amount of snowfall. Regardless, he says the storm will be the biggest of this season — and bigger than any storm last season — in many places.