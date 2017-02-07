Patriots Fans Revel at Parade in Snowy Boston

By 5 hours ago
  • New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 Super Bowl win.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press

BOSTON -  World War II-era amphibious vehicles known as duck boats are carrying MVP quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the team through downtown Boston.
 
Tens of thousands of jubilant fans have braved snow squalls and chilly winds to celebrate the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title. Many are shouting: "Brady! Brady!'' and ``TB12!''
 
Some are holding "Roger That'' signs. That's a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the "Deflategate'' scandal.
 
Security is tight for Tuesday's parade. The route includes the Boston Marathon finish line where three spectators were killed and 260 others wounded in bombing attacks in April 2013.

Updated at 11:35 a.m.
 

HOUSTON - Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.
 
The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn't find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that "someone stole it.''
 
After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey." Kraft told Brady: "You better look online.''
 