Saving for college, financial aid, student loans and debt --we'll talk about all of these steps to paying for college. What can you do years before college tuition hits? And how do you find ways to make tuition more manageable? How do scholarships work? What about facing debt after graduation?

Guests:

Bill Smith, Managing Director at ScholarFits, which offers college planning and financial aid planning

Carri Frechette, Maine College of Art, Director of Financial Aid; president of the Maine Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators

Martha Johnston, Director of Education, Finance Authority of Maine