PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was killed in Portland as he walked along a section of Congress Street at Blueberry Road on Saturday.



Lt. Aaron Pepin with the Portland Police Department says a city-owned dump truck was carrying a load of removed snow when driver Donald Penney, 49 of South Portland, struck a 58 year old Portland man.



The incident occurred early Saturday morning, shortly before 4:00 am.



The man's identity is being withheld, and the incident is still under investigation.