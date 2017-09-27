Personal Income Growth Slows In Maine In Second Quarter

The growth in Maine residents' personal income slowed in the second quarter.

That's according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The federal agency's latest numbers show that Mainers' personal income rose six-tenths of a percent, slower than the 1.6 percent growth seen in the first quarter of the year.

The slight increase for Maine was almost exactly in line with the national growth rate - seven-tenths of a percent.

Most of the second quarter's increase came from Mainer's wages, or dividend and interest payments.

Government payments were a small contributor to the overall number. The agency ranks Mainers' personal income at 39th in the nation.