Peter S. Morgan, Jr. / active duty USCG 1969 – 1973, Raymond

My father, a bronze star recipient for his service in the European theatre during World War II, recommended that I not inhabit a foxhole when my college deferment ran out in 1968. It was good advice for a young man who was eligible for Selective Service prior to the draft lottery (one didn't have any advance warning of selection and then had no alternatives to avoid enlistment).

At the height of the Vietnam conflict, news of casualties was overwhelming. I wasn't convinced of my need to engage in combat, perhaps making a sacrifice for questionable objectives (I didn't see national security to justify a commitment).



But I'm not writing to chronicle my Vietnam era experience. I want to highlight incidents involving others who, similarly, enlisted in the Coast Guard. Their participation resulted in tragic losses and should be acknowledged in the service costs (and there are, undoubtedly, countless others).



Three young men died during my ten weeks of basic training in 1969 at Cape May, New Jersey. Their families have suffered the same loss as those who's family members died in Vietnam. In recognition of their service I have placed their names on the Vietnam War Memorial in D.C. when I have occasion to visit. The attached letter was placed at the base of the Wall on Memorial Day last year.



Richard's father had served in the Coast Guard during the second world war. He was continuing a family service tradition. Randall expired in the trainee barracks following physical training and Roger died in the pool during drown proofing. (I have attached contemporary news clippings of the incidents.)



The losses have weighed on me (any of them could have been me). Thirty five years after their deaths I was able to obtain names and dates from the Coast Guard Commandant's office. The advent of Find-a-Grave, several years later, provided their resting locations (two of which, in Springfield, Massachusetts and McDonough, Georgia, I have visited recently). I met with Richard's brother, David, this Spring to express my sincere condolences for their family's loss.



I have a Coast Guard veteran friend, Gerry, who has been afflicted with the effects of exposure to Agent Orange for decades. His prolonged debilitating condition restricts his activities and has exacerbated additional problems. Unfortunately, his loss of life will not be honored on the Vietnam War Memorial because he didn't die soon enough...before returning from Vietnam.



I have been haunted by these memories and their experiences and wish those needless deaths would be considered when countries attempt to resolve conflicts with military strategy.