Phthalates Found in Mac and Cheese Products, Maine Health Advocates Warn

Boxed mac and cheese is a source of comfort food, but it's also a source of toxic chemicals called phthalates, according to food safety advocates.

The Environmental Health Strategy Center is among the members of a coalition that had 30 cheese products tested, from sliced and shredded to 10 major brands of mac and cheese. 

Executive Director Mike Belliveau says phthalates were detected in all mac 'n cheese powders. "The phthalate levels in the mac and cheese were more than four times higher than any other cheese product."

Phthalates are hormone-disrupting chemicals used in packaging that can leach into food and pose health risks.  Belliveau says they've been banned in Europe. 

Belliveau urges consumers to call food companies and ask them to eliminate the chemicals from their processes.

phthalates
Maine Public

Report: Dozens of Products in Maine Contain Phthalates

By May 5, 2016

For the first time, manufacturers who use hormone-disrupting chemicals known as phthalates in their products have reported their use to the state of Maine. A new report released Thursday by the Environmental Health Strategy Center reveals that phthalates are in more household items than previously thought.

DEP Takes Steps to More Tightly Regulate Certain Household Chemicals

By Jun 11, 2015

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a rule that would elevate certain kinds of household chemicals to priority status.

The rule elevates four phthalates  from "high concern'' to "priority chemical'' status in Maine, says George McDonald, Director of the Office of Sustainability at DEP.

"And adding these four phthalates provides a safer environment and safer products for children under the age of 12 to safely utilize," McDonald say.

Maine Parents Bring Concerns About Toxic Products to State House

By Mar 4, 2015
Mal Leary / MPBN

AUGUSTA, Maine - Parents, health care professionals, fire fighters and lawmakers held a State House news conference today to criticize the way the Department of Environmental Protection has implemented the Maine Kid-Safe products law.

Jessica Graham, of Waterville, says the rules don't tell her about all the dangerous substances that are in various products.