Physician And Inventor Says She’ll Challenge Susan Collins For Senate Seat

A Milbridge physician with a flair for inventions is reinventing herself as she attempts to become the Maine Democratic nominee who will oppose U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Dr. Cathleen London says Collins' comments on the criteria needed to determine who should replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy figure prominently in her decision to enter the race.

A little more than one year ago, when the cost of an epinephrine auto-injector – or EPI-Pen – skyrocketed to more than $600, Dr. Cathleen London took action. The doctor, who will turn 56 next month, says those costs were out of reach for most Washington County residents, so she invented her own refillable version and sold it to her patients for $50.

Now, she says that Sen. Susan Collins' position on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has triggered a similar sense of outrage that has prompted her to run for office.

"That was sort of the final straw because Sen. Collins said she would not use Roe v. Wade as a litmus test, well excuse me, that's a pretty big step, we've just come too far to go backwards. And not just about abortion, this is civil rights," London said.

London is the daughter of AIG insurance mogul Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, and she is a member of the Maine Democratic State Committee. She made New York tabloid headlines seven years ago when she accused opera singer Marcella Caprario of assault during a dispute at Trader Joe's over a frozen Pad Thai dinner. Caprario was found not guilty of the charges.