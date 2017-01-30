Pingree Casts Wary Eye on Trump's Nominees

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree is highlighting the importance of President Donald Trump's impending Supreme Court nominee, in light of his executive orders to repeal the Affordable Care Act, ban refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, and other actions.

"While there are a few judicial orders slowing down the president's actions, many of these critical questions could be driven to the United States Supreme Court, making this new appointment more vital than ever," the 1st District Democrat said at a news conference in Portland Monday morning.

Even though the legislative branch provides a check on the executive branch, Pingree said, with Republicans in the majority the Supreme Court needs to provide more balance.

President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court Tuesday night.