Pingree Criticizes Trump Immigration Policies on House Floor

By 1 hour ago

Maine 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree took to the House floor Wednesday to tell colleagues that  President Trump's immigration executive order is likely unconstitutional, and is also un-American.

Pingree, a Democrat, cited the story of a young immigrant woman in Maine named Fozia, who had served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Djibouti.

“She came to the U.S. for the freedom and safety she couldn’t find in her home country," Pingree said. "But as a Muslim and an immigrant, the rhetoric she heard during the election had made her question whether she was welcome here.”

Pingree says Muslim immigrants such as Fozia have been properly vetted and should be welcomed, not scared, by the president.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
refugee ban
