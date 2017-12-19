Pingree Says She's Not Running For Governor

Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree says she's not going to run for governor in 2018, putting an end to months of speculation.

Pingree, a Democrat, made the announcement on her Facebook page and in a press release.

"[W]hile it would be wonderful to help dig our state out of the deep mess that Paul LePage is leaving us with, I know my place is serving our state and country in the U.S. House of Representatives," she said in the release.

She said she appreciated the calls from supporters to consider running, but she believes it’s best to stay in Congress.

"We have so much more work to get done in Washington - stopping the Republican tax scam that will hand over hundreds of billions to the ultra-wealthy on the backs of working Mainers, fighting to protect our planet from runaway climate change, building up the middle class, reducing the cost of health care, and so much more," she said.

Pingree is currently running for her fifth term in the U.S. House.