Poems from Here Radio Series With Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum

DATE: January 22, 2017

CONTACT: Cory Morrissey — 207.330.4606

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces a new locally produced series airing on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical called Poems from Here. Poems from Here is curated and hosted by Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum and features a weekly poem by a Maine or regional poet.

Poems from Here airs each Friday on Maine Public Radio at 1:55 pm and 7:55 pm and on Maine Public Classical at 11:55 am and 4:55 pm. All airings are archived on the Poems from Here landing page found on mainepublic.org.

Stuart powerfully demonstrates how language has the power to move and surprise us," stated Mark Vogelzang, MPBN’s CEO. "Poems from Here creates a momentary community of speaker and listeners, where vibrant language slows time down and helps us to pay attention to our world. We are very fortunate to partner with Stuart on this worthwhile series.".

Poems from Here is presented in collaboration with the Maine Arts Commission and The Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. Support from Robert M. Chute and family along with Phil Steele and Francesca Galluccio-Steele was instrumental in launching the radio series.

