On Point’s National “Listening to America” Tour is coming to Portland, Maine on August 3 & 4

On Point is aired each weekday on Maine Public Radio and was born in the aftermath of NPR’s 9/11 special coverage. Veteran journalist Tom Ashbrook hosts the program and is known for his genuine curiosity and his comprehensive understanding of what’s going on in the world.

“Our country is divided and, post-election, we’ve simply got to talk things out,” notes Ashbrook. “Every day on the show, we draw passionate listeners and live callers from across all ages and political categories. This first-ever national tour is a major initiative to do one thing: listen. To probe. To navigate the ground between left and right and look for what unites us all.”

Ashbrook will talk with our Maine audience about the Trump presidency, our divided US economy, and how gentrification is playing out in Portland and beyond. Guests will include Dick Barringer, former director of public lands in Maine from 1973-1975 and Professor emeritus at the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine, Bre Chamberlain, health advocate and member of “Fair Rent Portland,” and Heather Sanborn, Democratic representative in the Maine House of Representatives representing the 43rd district, which includes part of Portland, and co-owner of Rising Tide Brewing Company.

The Maine On Point tour stop will include two elements. First, on Thursday, August 3, a live taping of the show will take place at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. This event is free and open to the public, but seating is very limited. To secure a ticket, click HERE. This live taping will be broadcast nationally the following day at 11:00 AM and on Maine Public Radio.

The first hour of On Point on August 4 will be LIVE from Maine Public’s Portland Studio starting at 10:00 AM. Be sure to tune in to Maine Public Radio on August 4!