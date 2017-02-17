Poland Spring Seeks Home in Maine for $50M Bottling Plant

RUMFORD, Maine - Poland Spring bottled water company is looking for a new home in rural western Maine for a $50 million bottling plant.

The company, whose parent company is the Switzerland-based Nestle, also seeks two additional spring sites.

Poland Spring runs bottling plants in Poland, Kingfield and Hollis. The new water sources and bottling operation would increase its production capacity from about 900 million gallons a year to 1.3 billion gallons.

Up to 80 new jobs would be created.

The company says the plant must have relatively close access to an anchor spring and more distant feeder springs. The site must also be 60 to 120 acres and have access to major transportation routes.

The company estimates the plant would open sometime between 2020 and 2022.