UNION, Maine - Authorities in Maine say two women have died in a head-on crash.



Police say 52-year-old Sherry Cloutier, of Augusta, was driving on state Route 17 in Union Wednesday when she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car driven by 49-year-old Angela Knight-Boege of Warren. Both motorists were pronounced dead at the scene.



State Route 17 was closed for about three hours after the crash.