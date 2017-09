WESTBROOK, Maine - Maine police say a woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.



The 51-year-old victim died Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV in Westbrook. Police say they are still looking for the vehicle involved in the collision and the driver.



The intersection where the crash occurred was shut down for two hours, and reopened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.



Police say the woman will be identified Wednesday morning.



Further details were not immediately available.