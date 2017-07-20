Police: 6-Year-Old NH Boy Revived From Possible Overdose

DOVER, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities are investigating a possible opioid overdose by a 6-year-old boy in Manchester.



Police say they were called to an apartment early Tuesday for an unresponsive child. Police say it's unclear how the boy became incapacitated. They say he was revived after Narcan was administered by first responders and remains hospitalized.



The incident happened the same day Gov. Chris Sununu and the state's new "drug czar'' visited a Dover bakery to discuss the state's opioid crisis.



Sununu says New Hampshire is "ground zero'' for the nationwide crisis. Foster's Daily Democrat reports that the governor wants the state to run a program to certify businesses as "recovery friendly'' workplaces where employees have been trained to provide a supportive environment.



